PlayDapp (PLA) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $183.43 million and $145.90 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.25 or 0.00819239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00047645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00104500 BTC.

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

