PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Critical Survey

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A EZCORP $822.81 million 0.43 -$68.46 million $0.59 10.69

PLBY Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EZCORP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.6% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A EZCORP -2.31% 2.86% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PLBY Group and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 134.12%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than EZCORP.

Summary

EZCORP beats PLBY Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Lana segment is customer-centric web-based engagement platform. The Other International segment involves consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

