Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.60

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Pliant Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $663.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.