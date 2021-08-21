PlotX 24-Hour Volume Tops $701,152.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0838 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlotX has traded up 10% against the US dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $701,152.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlotX Coin Profile

PlotX (CRYPTO:PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

