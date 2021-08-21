Polkalokr (LKR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Million

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Polkalokr has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00132801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00159739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,985.00 or 1.00142318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00926750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.58 or 0.06551269 BTC.

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,141,279 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkalokr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

