Poplar Forest Capital LLC Grows Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 354,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,119. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

