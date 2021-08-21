Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 22,767 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 4.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $42,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 32,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 30.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 99,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CVX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $94.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,707,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The firm has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.