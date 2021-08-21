Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

NVT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 533,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

