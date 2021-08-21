Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

WHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 197,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 2.40. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.