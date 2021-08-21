Portion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,313.00 (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $9.59 million and approximately $104,313.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Portion has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Portion

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 247,942,528 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

