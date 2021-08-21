Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells $47,640.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72.

Shares of PRAX opened at $18.76 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $838.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,702,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after acquiring an additional 413,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,184 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after acquiring an additional 305,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

