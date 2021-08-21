Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 9,835 First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 236,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 364,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,747 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 71,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $1,535,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $35.30.

