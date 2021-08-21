Private Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35,125 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,107,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 709,433 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 149,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

