Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after buying an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $11,956,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

ZM stock opened at $336.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.53, for a total value of $2,154,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,251. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

