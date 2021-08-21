Private Ocean LLC Acquires 1,512 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,683,000 after acquiring an additional 244,672 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,295 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 463.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 144,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 108,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $72.73. 406,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,352. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

