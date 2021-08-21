Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after buying an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $13.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.52. 1,003,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.85 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

