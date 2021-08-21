ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Position Lowered by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,704 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Gold were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 2,199.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 145.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

GLL stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $39.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80.

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

