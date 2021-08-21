Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 3.6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $60.43. 3,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

