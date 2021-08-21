Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 3.6%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.91 and last traded at $60.43. 3,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 445,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.
Several brokerages have commented on PRTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
