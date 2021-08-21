Provoco Token (VOCO) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $60,003.70 and $98.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provoco Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Provoco Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00834485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00048503 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Provoco Token Coin Profile

VOCO is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome . Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provoco Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Provoco Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Provoco Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.