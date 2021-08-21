Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.44

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.44 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Prs Reit shares last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 357,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Prs Reit in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.44. The company has a market capitalization of £520.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

