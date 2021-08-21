Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

OGZPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

OTCMKTS OGZPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.84. 179,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,416. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.