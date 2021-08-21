Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for monday.com Ltd. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of monday.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for monday.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

monday.com stock opened at $352.28 on Friday. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $364.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,475,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

