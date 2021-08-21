Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issued By William Blair

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a report released on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.77). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,854 shares of company stock valued at $927,431. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

