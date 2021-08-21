Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $450.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,039,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,960 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 254,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 167,290 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.