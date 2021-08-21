Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Raised by Analyst

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get Lava Therapeutics B.V. alerts:

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

LVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LVTX opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.77. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lava Therapeutics B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.