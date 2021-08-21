QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $21.28 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One QASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $21.28 million and $496,738.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.45 or 0.00828401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048352 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002068 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

