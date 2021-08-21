Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 5,219 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $574,194.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Qualys by 3.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 971,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after buying an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Qualys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Qualys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after buying an additional 139,575 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

