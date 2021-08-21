Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,349.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $67,349.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,549.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.85 or 0.06586993 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $680.56 or 0.01373475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.00362830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00137965 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.09 or 0.00569310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00342132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.16 or 0.00309094 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,687,805 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

