Quipt Home Medical (QIP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Quipt Home Medical to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$30.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.25 million.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

