Qwertycoin 1-Day Volume Tops $72.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $645,302.12 and $72.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 555.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.