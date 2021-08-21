RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADCOM from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.03. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth about $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

