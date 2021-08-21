Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

