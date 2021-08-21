Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 12.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $35,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $41.65 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.05.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

