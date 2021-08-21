Rai Reflex Index Achieves Market Cap of $60.57 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $60.57 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00134291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00159073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,952.86 or 1.00198388 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.72 or 0.00924591 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.91 or 0.06594715 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,205,251 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.