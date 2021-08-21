Rainer M. Erdtmann Purchases 176,470 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $2,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $11.17 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
