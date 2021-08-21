Rainer M. Erdtmann Purchases 176,470 Shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 176,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $2,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $11.17 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,469,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,197,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

