Raymond James Cuts Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.25

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TV. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.28.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$163.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.