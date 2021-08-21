Raymond James Lowers M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target to $79.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $51.49 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

