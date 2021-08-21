Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.510-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

RYN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,221. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

