Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

