Reliant Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $18,921,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,643,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,826,000 after buying an additional 296,423 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

