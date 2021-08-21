Reliant Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Reliant Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 2.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,702. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $295.37 and a one year high of $549.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.92.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

