Reliant Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Reliant Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.83. The company had a trading volume of 960,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

In other news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

