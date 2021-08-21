Remme (REM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Remme has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $122,666.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00151780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00825545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official website is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Buying and Selling Remme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

