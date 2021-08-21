Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Down 6.1%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 116,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.46 million and a P/E ratio of -159.81.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 184.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541 shares in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

