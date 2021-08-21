Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Sells $502,810.43 in Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Bowen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $201,948.87.

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.97. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REGI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after acquiring an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

