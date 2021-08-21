Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Short Interest Update

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 45,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,741. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

