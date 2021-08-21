Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Bancorp worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.73. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

