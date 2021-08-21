Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.95) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

OTCMKTS BPMUF opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Cresemba, Zevtera, Derazantinib, BAL101553, and BAL3833. The company was founded on October 17, 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

