Reviewing Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) & Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proto Labs 9.05% 5.61% 4.88% Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

11.6% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proto Labs $434.39 million 4.48 $50.87 million $1.89 37.11 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proto Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Proto Labs and Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proto Labs 0 3 1 0 2.25 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proto Labs presently has a consensus price target of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Altimar Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Proto Labs beats Altimar Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

