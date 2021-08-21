Reviewing C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) and Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C4 Therapeutics -257.05% -43.32% -22.77% Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for C4 Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C4 Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ikena Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

C4 Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Ikena Oncology has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.46%. Given Ikena Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than C4 Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares C4 Therapeutics and Ikena Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C4 Therapeutics $33.19 million 59.77 -$66.33 million ($5.83) -7.02 Ikena Oncology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ikena Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma. The company is also developing CFT8634, an orally bioavailable degrader of BRD9, a protein target for synovial sarcoma and SMARCB1-deleted solid tumors; and BRAF V600E to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, as well as RET to treat lung cancer, sporadic medullary thyroid cancers, and other solid malignancies. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.; Biogen, Inc.; and Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, a selective AHR antagonist; IK-412, a recombinant human kynurenine-degrading enzyme; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.